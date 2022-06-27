Bismarck task force to present street utility fee plan; public vote might be held later this year

The Bismarck Special Assessment Task Force after a year of work will present its street utility fee recommendation during Tuesday’s City Commission meeting, another step toward a public vote on changing how street maintenance is funded.

The group led by City Commissioners Nancy Guy and Mark Splonskowski was reconvened in July 2021 to create a fee in place of special assessments meant to fund street maintenance.

Bismarck officials have been trying for several years to replace specials, which increase property taxes for many homeowners. A combined infrastructure and special assessment task force recommended in 2018 that the city take a look at a street utility fee. But a 2017 law that limited some local governments' authority to levy taxes prevented the city from putting a fee before voters.

The 2021 Legislature passed a law that allows cities to levy street maintenance fees on all utility users. The fee would not replace other types of special assessments, such as those levied for storm water infrastructure improvements.

The task force will present four fee rate structures, two for residential properties and two for commercial properties, and a proposed home rule charter amendment for the commissioners to consider.

The meeting is at 5:15 p.m. in the City/County Office Building's Tom Baker Meeting Room. It also will be livestreamed at dakotamediaaccess.org.

Residents could potentially vote on the street utility fee in the November general election.

Proposed structures

The proposed fee structures assume a yearly revenue requirement of $20 million, with residential making up 40% and nonresidential, or commercial, making up 60% of the revenue. The structures are based on estimated square footage of parcels. Park parcels with no buildings were included in the residential system.

One proposed residential structure would include a six-tier system based on parcel size. The median-size parcel tier is between 4,500 square feet and 18,000 square feet. Property owners in each tier would pay the same amount whether their property was on the low end of the tier square footage range or on the high end. Proposed monthly rates, which the City Commission could change:

Median-size, $27.99.

Up to 1,125 square feet, $7.

1,125 to 2,250 square feet, $13.99.

2,250 to 4,500 square feet, $20.99.

18,000 to 27,000 square feet, $41.98.

27,000 square feet or more, $55.97.

It's not clear how parcels whose square footage is on a dividing line between tiers would be classified.

The other residential fee structure would be based on specific square footage but would include minimum and maximum caps. All property owners below 4,000 square feet would pay the same monthly amount -- $6.50 -- and all those above 36,000 square feet would pay the same -- $103.95. Those in between would pay based on their actual square footage.

The task force said this was done so that larger parcel owners would not bear the brunt of the overall cost.

In an uncapped structure that is solely based on parcel size, the park district would pay about $17,033 a month for its 7 million-square-foot Cottonwood Park. With the maximum cap in place, the same parcel would cost the district about $104 a month.

The proposed commercial fee structures are much more complicated, taking into account all properties that are not housing units, residential condominiums, apartments, mobile home courts, and park parcels with no buildings.

One proposal utilizes a tier system. The task force's proposal is less specific than the one for residential fees, letting the City Commission decide on number of tiers. The second is a minimum/maximum system that would be based on specific square footage, with no minimum square footage level and two maximums -- one for parcels that are exempt from property taxes and one for parcels that aren't.

Home rule charter

The proposed home rule charter that would go before city voters to allow for the street utility fee has five subsections.

The first defines street maintenance as “needed street maintenance projects determined by the City Commission and adopted industry-accepted pavement management system." This section also states that the city may vote to expand this definition on a yearly basis.

“If there is extra money in the fund and there is a desire to use it for more things, that expansion could be done but it would require a unanimous approval from the commission to do it,” task force member Dustin Gawrylow said. “That would make sure that it is not perceived as being a slush fund, because the chances of getting universal approval on something are so low, it has to be something that everybody agrees is necessary.”

Subsection B states the City Commission will remove existing street special assessment balances from the accounts of property owners. Gawrylow said it will be left up to the city to decide how this is accomplished.

Subsection C states the City Commission will annually approve a nonbinding preliminary draft that would outline expected street projects for the next five years. The task force hopes this will give residents the ability to anticipate what streets will be worked on.

Subsection D states the City Commission will define the minimum ending fund balance and maximum ending fund balance before full implementation of the utility fee plan. A subcommittee of the larger task force was divided on how the policy should be implemented but agreed that a policy should exist, according to the group's memo.

The last section describes a need to determine how the school and park districts would handle the new fee. That would have to be done before a plan could be implemented.

Other recommendations

The task force suggests modifying city policies to deal with arterial or "collector" roadways in which maintenance is now funded partly through sales tax revenue. The city should address whether residents near those roads would pay both the utility fee and specials, the group said.

Task force member Kate Herzog said an example of this situation is Country West Road, which would potentially be covered under the fee but could also be specially assessed if it was widened.

"We need the commission to come up with a policy one way or another on how they want to handle that because there could be a marketing challenge if you get special assessments for a road and you're already paying your utility fee," Herzog said.

The group also recommends facilitating a better process for residents to request a reevaluation of street conditions in their neighborhood.

The task force suggests the commission hold several public input meetings before any vote on a plan.

Reach Alex Kautzman at 701-250-8255 or alexandra.kautzman@bismarcktribune.com.

