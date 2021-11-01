 Skip to main content
Bismarck takes part in 'Honor Your Hometown' national effort

110121-nws-hometown-honor

The columns for the facade of the Centennial Plaza office building frame businesses across Fourth Street in downtown Bismarck. Mayor Steve Bakken is looking for Bismarck residents to participate in "Honor Your Hometown," a nationwide video/social media campaign to bring communities together.

 Mike McCleary

Bismarck is taking part in a nationwide campaign aimed at encouraging people to come together and “Honor Your Hometown.”

The nonprofit effort that runs through Thanksgiving is spearheaded by well-known documentary producer Ken Burns and Country Music Hall of Fame member Marty Stuart. It's designed to encourage Americans to celebrate their hometowns and reflect on their shared experiences and common values. 

The goal of the nonpartisan effort is "to help heal some of the division in our country by focusing on what unites and inspires us the most -- our ties to our community and our hometowns,” organizers said in a statement.

The effort is being supported by a number of entertainers including Garth Brooks and Dolly Parton; cultural, community service and veterans’ institutions; and mayors and other leaders from all 50 states. Bismarck Mayor Steve Bakken is featured in a video to go with the campaign “Our Hometown: Bismarck, North Dakota.” 

"Bismarck is a vibrant, growing community that brings people together," Bakken said. "Bismarck is a place our residents are proud to call home.”

To view the video, go to www.bismarcknd.gov or www.facebook.com/bismarckndgov.

People who want to participate in the effort can post a short video on social media focusing on what they love most about their town, using the hashtag #HonorYourHometown. For more information, go to www.honoryourhometown.com.

