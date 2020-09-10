Bismarck superintendent recommends K-5 students resume full time, face-to-face learning

There were 258 close contacts, putting the total number of people who were in quarantine at 287. There are a total of 15,647 students and staff within the district.

One classroom has closed as a result, but the closure was limited to half the students due to hybrid scheduling, Hornbacher said in an interview.

The dashboard was created internally by district information technology staff with the specific purpose of communicating COVID-19 case information with the public, he said.

"Our long-range intent is that this is going to be updated daily," Hornbacher said. "We're still in the process of building that, so we're going to post it weekly for the time being."

A link to the dashboard can be found at www.bismarckschools.org/Page/3868 underneath a tab titled "BPS COVID Case Dashboard."

State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler previously said the state departments of Health, Public Instruction and Information Technology were working to develop a plan to provide statewide public school COVID-19 case data on a regular basis.