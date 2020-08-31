Bismarck students, teachers adjust to new coronavirus safety measures on first day of school

BHS Spanish teacher Jason Fritz said that due to reduced class sizes, he had two periods on Monday where students were spaced far enough apart that they had the opportunity to remove their masks in class. It was harder to identify students for attendance or gauge their emotions with masks on, he said.

“I’d be going through the seating chart and I missed a couple of kids because I didn’t realize that’s who was there,” Fritz said. “The hardest part is you don’t realize how much you take visual cues from people. I mean, there’s a lot that’s communicated through the eyes, but I couldn’t tell today if kids were kidding.”

He wrapped up his classes a few minutes early and sprayed down desks and chairs with a quick-drying disinfectant to prepare for the next batch of students.

Fritz hopes the smaller class sizes will help teachers be able to more easily connect and relate with students, something school officials have asked teachers to focus on, given that the hybrid learning model reduces how much in-person contact time they have together.