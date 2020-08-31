Bismarck students, teachers adjust to new coronavirus safety measures on first day of school

The first sign of something odd was the sight of empty spots in Bismarck High School’s student parking lot. As Bismarck High alumni could tell you, that’s unusual.
But this is no typical school year.
The start of the first academic year in the coronavirus-era at Bismarck Public Schools was marked by hand sanitizer stations at the door and mask-laden students walking down sparsely populated halls.
For the most part, only students with last names that begin with the letters A-K attended school in person Monday as part of the district’s hybrid instructional model that aims to reduce building capacities by 50%. The other students, those with last names that begin with the letters L-Z, completed their first day of school via online distance learning. Their first day in school buildings will be Tuesday.
District officials hope that by reducing in half the number of students at a school, the half-empty buildings will help limit potential spread by giving people more room to social distance and allow for easier contact tracing if a positive case were to be identified in the school setting.
In addition to hybrid scheduling, the district is making a number of physical and procedural changes to schools as part of its COVID-19 health and safety plan, such as installing plastic partitions at secretaries’ offices, having alternative places for students to eat lunch and staggering dismissal schedules. Anyone on district property is required to wear a mask indoors when social distancing isn’t possible.
BHS Spanish teacher Jason Fritz said that due to reduced class sizes, he had two periods on Monday where students were spaced far enough apart that they had the opportunity to remove their masks in class. It was harder to identify students for attendance or gauge their emotions with masks on, he said.
“I’d be going through the seating chart and I missed a couple of kids because I didn’t realize that’s who was there,” Fritz said. “The hardest part is you don’t realize how much you take visual cues from people. I mean, there’s a lot that’s communicated through the eyes, but I couldn’t tell today if kids were kidding.”
He wrapped up his classes a few minutes early and sprayed down desks and chairs with a quick-drying disinfectant to prepare for the next batch of students.
Fritz hopes the smaller class sizes will help teachers be able to more easily connect and relate with students, something school officials have asked teachers to focus on, given that the hybrid learning model reduces how much in-person contact time they have together.
Some teachers are worried that an outbreak would force schools to close again and send everyone back to full-time distance learning, but “I don’t know if anyone really wants that,” Fritz said. He’s hoping that if everyone does their part to follow coronavirus measures such as masking, schools can stay open.
Students seemed to be taking the COVID-19 situation seriously on the first day. Based on what he saw, mask compliance was high on the first day of school among students, said Sean Korsmo, a senior athlete and student leader at Bismarck High. He was able to take his mask off during his advanced placement computer science class, which was held in a “huge” computer lab that had only six students in it.
“The teachers haven’t really had to tell us to be like, ‘Hey, don’t sit next to each other,’” Korsmo said. “It’s kind of like, ‘Hey, I’m not going to sit next to you because I care about not getting other people sick.’”
Korsmo said he fell into some bad habits such as “waking up whenever” during the first week of distance learning last spring, but expects it will go better this time around. He’s just glad to be back in school around friends and other students this year.
“It’s just nice seeing people together. Even if I have to distance from my friends and try to keep my mask up to protect other people, it’s just worth it,” Korsmo said. “It’s nice to be back.”
