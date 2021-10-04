Bismarck students charged for behavior tied to social media challenge

Some Bismarck students have been charged in connection with damage to school property related to an internet trend leading to incidents around the country.

Bismarck Public Schools spokesman Steve Koontz said he was unsure of the number of students charged or how much any repairs would cost. He did not elaborate on what the students did or what they were charged with.

Kids around the country have been stealing from or vandalizing their schools in the name of a TikTok challenge called "devious licks." TikTok is a video-sharing social media platform with 1 billion users.

Mandan Middle School Principal Ryan Leingang in a letter last week to parents informed them of the trend and said the school saw incidents of stolen items and vandalism in September. He did not elaborate on the incidents but said, "These actions have caused undo stress on staff in keeping our schools a safe and clean place to learn."

Leingang said a trend for October was identified as "smack a staff member on the backside." The act of hitting a staff member will not be tolerated, he wrote, adding "we ask that our families speak to their children about social media, current trends taking place, and how these temporary fads can ultimately impact their future."

Incidents tied to the TikTok challenge -- particularly vandalism to school bathrooms -- have been reported across the country. A school in New Britain, Connecticut, temporarily closed to in-person learning last month due to student misbehavior that was attributed in part to "devious licks," The Associated Press reported. Connecticut Attorney General William Tong on Monday sent a letter to TikTok's CEO saying there is concern the "slap a teacher" challenge could put educators at risk, according to AP. Tong noted in his letter that TikTok had identified and removed “devious licks” content from its platform.

