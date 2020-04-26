Bismarck street sweeping begins Monday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Bismarck's Street Department begins its citywide street sweeping project on Monday.

The sweeping will be done weekdays from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., beginning on the east border of an area and moving west. A full schedule can be found at: https://www.bismarcknd.gov/248/Street-Cleaning. The work will take between four and 10 days in each area.

Residents are asked to keep vehicles and trailers off the street until sweepers are done in their area. They're also asked not to rake sand or debris from the boulevard into the street, and not to rake or blow leaves or grass into the street. Grass clippings can plug the storm water system.

Parents are advised to keep children away from street sweeping operations. Motorist are urged to use caution because of stones and other flying debris and because dust can reduce visibility.

