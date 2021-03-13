Bismarck street sweeping begins Monday

Bismarck's Street Department begins its citywide street sweeping project on Monday, continuing weather permitting until all residential streets are swept.

The sweeping will be done weekdays from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., beginning on the east border of an area and moving west. A full schedule can be found at: https://www.bismarcknd.gov/248/Street-Cleaning. The work will take between five and 10 days in each area.

Next week, sweeping will be done from Divide Avenue to Boulevard Avenue and in the Highland Acres Area.

Residents are asked to keep vehicles and trailers off the street until sweepers are done in their area. They're also asked not to rake sand or debris from the boulevard into the street, and not to rake or blow leaves or grass into the street. Grass clippings can plug the storm water system.

Parents are advised to keep children away from street sweeping operations. Motorists are urged to use caution because of stones and other flying debris and because dust can reduce visibility.

