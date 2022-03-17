Bismarck state senator appointed to USDA role, will resign seat

President Joe Biden on Thursday appointed a Bismarck-area state lawmaker to a top U.S. Department of Agriculture role in North Dakota.

Sen. Erin Oban, D-Bismarck, will begin March 28 as state director for USDA Rural Development.

She told the Tribune she has accepted the appointment and will resign her Senate seat effective March 27.

The Ray native also will be resigning her position as director of community engagement for the Central Regional Education Association. She will stay in Bismarck.

Oban said her primary duties "will be to support the programs, the staff and the outreach to our rural and tribal communities, to expand economic opportunities and improve the quality of life through the programs of USDA Rural Development."

Rural Development supports economic development and strives to improve the quality of life in rural areas, offering programs, loans, grants and technical assistance for rural residents, communities and organizations.

Oban was first elected to the District 35 Senate seat in 2014. She is Bismarck's only Democrat in the Republican-controlled Legislature.

Last November she announced she wouldn't seek reelection, citing the divisive nature of politics.

Oban said she did not know about the job opportunity before her announcement, saying she was first invited to interview in December.

"I am tremendously fortunate to have an opportunity to continue public service in a different way, to connect people with programs and problems with solutions, which is what I enjoyed the most about being a legislator, and to work with a great staff of an important agency to a state like North Dakota," she said.

The District 35 Democratic-NPL Party will appoint a senator to fill Oban's seat until Nov. 30, when her term ends. The party last month endorsed Tracy Potter for the seat, which he held from 2006-10 and is seeking again in this year's election.

Oban said she didn't know whether her Senate resignation is legally required for her new role, but "of course there are very clear limitations on the kinds of activities of a federal employee, but it is obviously a very full-time job, and I don't want to shortchange anybody in the process."

U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., who served with Oban in the state Senate, congratulated her in a statement, saying "She is smart, thoughtful, and will work hard every day for the people of North Dakota."

