Bismarck state lawmaker, business partner dispute critical report on building cost overrun

A Bismarck-area state lawmaker and his business partner say North Dakota's state auditor didn't perform due diligence in a review of a building cost overrun incurred under late Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem.

State Auditor Josh Gallion said he stands by the critical investigative report released last month, but noted time constraints amid a busy audit season while completing the work requested by state lawmakers.

Vogel Law Firm, which represents Stealth Properties LLC co-owned by Rep. Jason Dockter, R-Bismarck, and C.J. Schorsch, provided the Tribune on Friday afternoon with more than 800 pages of documentation regarding the project. Stealth's attorney says the records show Dockter's and Schorsch's companies involved in the building project "acted honestly and consistent with their legal and contractual duties."

Dockter told the Tribune, "We feel we didn't do anything wrong from top to bottom."

Recipients of Stealth's response to the report are current Attorney General Drew Wrigley and the chairman of the Legislature's audit committee, which has probed the overrun. Members of the panel said the report raised questions of trust and double billing.

Wrigley said his office will evaluate Stealth's response over the weekend, notably for how its records might impact the office's rent agreement for the building at 1720 Burlington Drive in south Bismarck.

He said he also will provide Stealth's response to Montana state investigators whom he tasked earlier this month with probing the cost overrun, as requested by the Legislature's audit committee.

The cost overrun Wrigley has said is $1.8 million is really $1.2 million, according to Stealth's response.

Also, the Attorney General's Office overpaid nearly $225,000 on costs, according to Stealth's response.

Project costs have yet to be fully reconciled, according to Schorsch, who said the $1.8 million was based on subcontractors' cost estimates. He has attributed the overrun to coronavirus pandemic delays, overages and change orders. Some caulking, a trash enclosure and small items remain to be completed, Schorsch said. Reconciliation, or harmonizing the finances, will take place "as soon as possible," he said.

Dockter, according to the report, sought a state tenant to lease the building before Stealth Properties purchased it. He also was campaign treasurer to Stenehjem in 2016 and 2018.

Dockter said he owns 12.5% of the building, a "minority interest," and he called the lease fair.

"We have our lives outside of the Legislature. We have businesses," he said.

Dockter said he and Stenehejm were friends, "but it didn't have anything to do with" the building. He said the attorney general leasing the building stemmed from a "casual conversation" in 2019 with the director of the state crime bureau, a part of the Attorney General's Office, and that Stealth would have purchased the building regardless of whether the AG leased it.

"This worked out, and they could save money on rent, and so they made a decision," Dockter said. Former Chief Deputy Attorney Troy Seibel mostly handled the building project, he said.

The report also cited $322,005 in payments without invoices to Frontier Contracting, another Dockter-owned company that worked on the project. Schorsch said Gallion's team didn't ask for the invoices in dispute.

Gallion's office received records from the Attorney General's Office, and met with Dockter and Schorsch "several times," the auditor said.

"If there was additional information available, my question is why they didn't provide it during those interactions," the state auditor said.

Dockter said Gallion's team "never once asked us on any of these discrepancies" despite numerous emails and three meetings.

Gallion, who released the critical report to state lawmakers last month, said he stands by it but noted its review occurred within a 90-day window to meet lawmakers' deadline amid a busy season of major audit projects.

"Had we had additional resources and additional time, we would have enjoyed looking into additional areas," Gallion said.

The report said Frontier had no contractor's license.

Dockter said a contractor's license is held by D & S LLC, doing business as trade names Parkway Property Management and Frontier Contracting, all of which are companies he and Schorsch co-own.

"The city of Bismarck won't give you a building permit, you can't even start" a project without a contractor's license, Dockter said. D & S will change its forms to acknowledge which entity is providing contracting services, he said.

KFGO political talk radio host Joel Heitkamp, a Democratic former state senator, recently filed a complaint against Dockter with the state Ethics Commission, citing Dockter's involvement in the building.

The board earlier this month took the unprecedented step of hiring an attorney as a special assistant attorney general for legal advice as to seven complaints, contents of which are confidential.