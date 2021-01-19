Bismarck State College president advocates polytechnic mission to budget writers

He emphasized to lawmakers that only 3% of higher education institutions in the country have a polytechnic mission.

"For (the Legislature and the State Board of Higher Education) to embrace that idea and to support the carrying of that (mission) forward is very important, because you don't see that everywhere," Jensen said.

BSC has requested $5 million to help launch several new bachelor's of applied sciences programs, each of which requires about $1 million for startup.

"I think the polytechnic will become an economic differentiator for the state of North Dakota," said Jensen, citing successes in South Carolina and Texas.

A subcommittee of three senators will develop the higher education budget. The governor proposed $639.4 million in general funding for higher ed, within his total $2.6 billion budget proposal.

Other bills propose adjustments to the higher education funding formula, as well as bonding projects for some institutions, including BSC.

The college had a 2020 fall enrollment of 3,716 students, 1,955 of whom are full-time.

