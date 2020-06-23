Bismarck State College issues details on fall campus return

Bismarck State College has released details about its plan to bring students back to campus for the fall semester.
The State Board of Higher Education last month signaled its intent to have all college and university students in North Dakota back in the fall, after coronavirus-related closures ended spring semesters.
“Our staff and faculty are working diligently to ensure that we offer an outstanding and exceptionally safe campus experience to our students this fall and moving forward,” BSC President Larry Skogen said in a statement Tuesday.
BSC plans hybrid classes that will minimize the number of students gathered together, faculty training and physically distanced seating arrangements in gathering areas.
Students living on campus have staggered move-in dates and will be asked to abide by physical distancing and personal hygiene recommendations. The college also has isolation plans in place should a student test positive for the virus.
Screening stations at campus building entrances check students, employees and guests for high temperatures and virus symptoms, and masks are recommended when physical distance can't be maintained. Enhanced cleaning and disinfecting measures have been implemented. Some employees will not be back on campus full time.
The college’s return plan will be updated regularly in response to changes in state and federal guidelines, according to Skogen. For more information go to bismarckstate.edu/ReturnToCampus.
The college plans a virtual open house Wednesday, in which prospective students can see the campus; hear from leaders, faculty, and current students; and engage with admissions representatives. For more information go to bismarckstate.edu/VirtualOpenHouse.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!