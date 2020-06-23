Bismarck State College issues details on fall campus return

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Bismarck State College has released details about its plan to bring students back to campus for the fall semester.

The State Board of Higher Education last month signaled its intent to have all college and university students in North Dakota back in the fall, after coronavirus-related closures ended spring semesters.

“Our staff and faculty are working diligently to ensure that we offer an outstanding and exceptionally safe campus experience to our students this fall and moving forward,” BSC President Larry Skogen said in a statement Tuesday.

BSC plans hybrid classes that will minimize the number of students gathered together, faculty training and physically distanced seating arrangements in gathering areas.

Students living on campus have staggered move-in dates and will be asked to abide by physical distancing and personal hygiene recommendations. The college also has isolation plans in place should a student test positive for the virus.