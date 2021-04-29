Bismarck squad car, garage door damaged in Thursday incident; Mandan man arrested

A Mandan man who police say damaged a Bismarck squad car and a vehicle he was attempting to steal when he drove it through an overhead garage door early Thursday is in custody on four felony charges.

Dace Littledog, 24, was arrested just after midnight when police responded to a report of an intruder in the garage of an Independence Avenue home. Littledog started a Ford Explorer and backed it into the overhead garage door, causing it to bow, according to a police affidavit. Littledog ignored commands to get out the vehicle and instead accelerated, went through the garage door and ran into the squad car, police say.

The squad car had an estimated $3,000 damage, the Explorer $4,500 and the garage door $8,000. Littledog got into the garage by breaking a window, according to the affidavit.

He's charged with burglary, theft, criminal mischief and preventing arrest, court documents show. Three of the charges carry possible 10-year prison sentences. An attorney is not listed for him in court records.

