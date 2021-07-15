Bismarck special assessment task force to review street utility fees

The Bismarck Special Assessment Task Force will meet on Monday to discuss using street utility fees in place of certain special assessments.

City Commissioners Nancy Guy and Mark Splonskowski will lead the group.

Bismarck officials have been trying for several years to institute a street utility fee that would replace street maintenance special assessments. A combined infrastructure and special assessment task force recommended in 2018 that the city take a look at a street utility fee. But a 2017 law that limited some local governments' authority to levy taxes prevented the city from putting a fee before voters.

The 2021 Legislature passed a law that allows cities to levy fees on all utility users in lieu of special assessments meant to fund infrastructure maintenance.

The city contracted consulting firm AE2S in 2020 to determine how a street utility fee would work. The proposed plan would create a tiered fee structure in two categories -- residential and commercial. The residential tiers would be split by parcel square foot; commercial property tiers would be separated by parcel size and the amount of traffic generated by the property.

The fee would not replace other types of special assessments, such as those levied for storm water infrastructure improvements.