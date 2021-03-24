Bismarck spa prostitution, human trafficking case settled, trial canceled

The trial of three people accused of facilitating prostitution at a Bismarck spa has been canceled, and the more serious charge of human trafficking against two of them will be dismissed.
Court records show the Monday trial of Lance Jacobson, 65, and Jiang Jennings, 56, both of Hanover Park, Ill., and Craig Grorud, of Bismarck, has been called off. The three were charged following a September raid at Hong Kong Spa in Bismarck.
Jennings and Jacobson were charged in December with sexual servitude and forced labor human trafficking. The two reached an agreement with prosecutors and will plead guilty to facilitating prostitution, said Thomas Dickson, the attorney representing Jacobson.
“The substance of the case has been settled except for the open plea,” Dickson said.
The open plea means attorneys won’t make sentencing recommendations. That will be left up to the judge. Defense attorneys will request a presentence investigation, Dickson said.
Burleigh County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment; nor did Jackson Lofgren, attorney for Jennings.
The North Dakota Secretary of State’s Office lists Grorud as the owner of the Hong Kong Spa. The outcome of his case is unclear. Court records show thecase has been settled and the trial has been canceled, but a change of plea is not listed. Defense attorney Justin Vinje confirmed the case has been settled but said he could not comment further.
A detective in the case testified during a preliminary hearing that workers at Hong Kong Spa were encouraged to offer sex acts to earn extra tip money. Workers were paid $10 from an $80 massage, and some of them paid $20 a night to stay at the spa.
Jennings and Jacobson coerced workers by subjecting them to debt bondage, Lawyer told a judge at a January preliminary hearing on the trafficking charges. They required workers to repay travel expenses incurred in bringing them to Bismarck, either by providing services or by making payments, the prosecutor said.
Dickson and Lofgren argued that the workers were not coerced because they were free to come and go, had large amounts of cash in their luggage and weren’t threatened. South Central District Judge Bruce Romanick said the case wasn’t strong, but he ruled a few days later that there was enough evidence to move it to trial.
Bismarck Police Sgt. Mike Bolme in December said the former spa employees, all of whom are adults, were safe.
The Tokyo Q Spa in Dickinson also was raided, and court documents show Jennings faces a May trial in Stark County on felony charges of promoting and facilitating prostitution. Court documents don't list charges in Stark County against either Jacobson or Grorud.
