Bismarck spa prostitution, human trafficking case settled, trial canceled

The trial of three people accused of facilitating prostitution at a Bismarck spa has been canceled, and the more serious charge of human trafficking against two of them will be dismissed.

Court records show the Monday trial of Lance Jacobson, 65, and Jiang Jennings, 56, both of Hanover Park, Ill., and Craig Grorud, of Bismarck, has been called off. The three were charged following a September raid at Hong Kong Spa in Bismarck.

Jennings and Jacobson were charged in December with sexual servitude and forced labor human trafficking. The two reached an agreement with prosecutors and will plead guilty to facilitating prostitution, said Thomas Dickson, the attorney representing Jacobson.

“The substance of the case has been settled except for the open plea,” Dickson said.

The open plea means attorneys won’t make sentencing recommendations. That will be left up to the judge. Defense attorneys will request a presentence investigation, Dickson said.

Burleigh County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment; nor did Jackson Lofgren, attorney for Jennings.