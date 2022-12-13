Bismarck spa fined, forfeits assets in prostitution case; owners no longer charged criminally

Authorities have dismissed a charge of promoting prostitution against a Bismarck spa owner, and a judge has accepted a plea agreement with the business that stipulates a fine and forfeiture of assets.

The charge against Cherry Blossom Massage owner David Coble was dismissed with prejudice, defense attorney Lloyd Suhr said. That means the charge can’t be filed again. The same charge against Coble's wife, Yanhong Liu Coble, was dismissed in September. Attorneys for the Cobles said in previous documents and arguments that the two were unaware of any illegal activity at the spa.

The owners no longer face criminal charges but authorities filed a new case against the business. It includes a single charge of promoting prostitution. A guilty plea entered on Friday outlines a $7,500 fine and the forfeiture to the Bismarck Police Department of assets including more than $16,000 seized from a bank account. South Central District Judge Douglas Bahr approved the plea agreement on Tuesday.

An investigation of the business started in February 2021. Three men questioned after police saw them leave the Mapleton Avenue business said they paid for massage services by credit card and for sex acts with cash. Police in forming the case also used bank transaction records and information from the North Dakota Secretary of State’s Office to verify ownership of the business.