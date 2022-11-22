Bismarck seeks to fill vacancies

The city of Bismarck is looking to fill open positions on nine boards, commissions and authorities.

The entities include the Animal Advisory Board, Board of Adjustment, Forestry Advisory Board, Historic Preservation Commission, Human Relations Committee, Parking Authority, Planning and Zoning Commission, Renaissance Zone Authority and Vision Fund Committee.

“These entities help fill a significant role in advising the City Commission on key issues in our community," City Assistant Administrator Jason Tomanek said.

Interested people may apply online throughout November. For more information, go to bit.ly/3tTtxjc or call 701-355-1300.