Bismarck search for missing West Fargo man produces 'promising lead,' organizer says

Searchers on Saturday produced what one organizer called “a promising lead” in an effort to find a missing West Fargo man whose car was found in Bismarck.

Bismarck police on Nov. 4 found Daniel Olson’s car in the Cottonwood Park parking lot. Olson, 38, was reported missing to West Fargo police on Oct. 28.

“We searched a ton of area, and we have a promising lead on a missing person that we’re following up on,” Sgt. Mike Bolme said Sunday. The department needs to gather more information before the lead is considered solid, Bolme said.

Bismarck police, two search-and-rescue teams and volunteers on Saturday searched the Cottonwood Park area, Lincoln Oakes Nursery and other locations along the river. The effort lasted about 12 hours and included several dogs, three horses, drones and underwater sonar. More than 50 people volunteered, including members of Olson’s family. Bolme did not elaborate on specifics of the lead. He said more information could be available later Sunday or Monday.

Prior searches of the area were unsuccessful. Cottonwood Park was not closed during the search.

Authorities have said there is no indication of a crime. Olson is a veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom, according to the North Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs. The Forum has reported that Olson has been active in raising awareness of post-traumatic stress disorder.

