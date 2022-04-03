Bismarck search for missing West Fargo man called off

The Bismarck-area search for a missing West Fargo man was called off Sunday after a potential lead did not pan out, Bismarck police said.

Daniel Olson, 38, was reported missing to West Fargo police last Oct. 28. Bismarck police on Nov. 4 found his vehicle in the Cottonwood Park parking lot. Authorities have said there is no indication of a crime.

A Saturday search effort covered “a ton of area” and produced “a promising lead,” said Bismarck Police Sgt. Mike Bolme.

Bismarck police, two search-and-rescue teams and volunteers on Saturday searched the Cottonwood Park area, Lincoln Oakes Nursery and other locations along the river. The effort lasted about 12 hours and included several dogs, three horses, a North Dakota Highway Patrol airplane, drones and underwater sonar. More than 50 people volunteered, including members of Olson’s family.

Another two-hour search on Sunday focused on areas search experts felt deserved special attention. By late Sunday afternoon crews had “exhausted everything,” Bolme said.

Prior searches of the area were unsuccessful. Cottonwood Park was not closed during the search.

Olson is a veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom, according to the North Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs. The Forum has reported that Olson has been active in raising awareness of post-traumatic stress disorder.

