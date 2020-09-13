Bismarck school music classes put masks on students, and instruments

One of those methods surprised Bismarck High School senior Sean Korsmo, who plays the trumpet during band class.

“I didn’t even know this existed, but they said 'We’re going to give you masks for your instruments,' and I was like, ‘What the heck?,’” Korsmo said.

A circular black piece of cloth known as a bell cover is now stretched over the mouth of his trumpet while he plays, and it doesn’t deaden the sound of the instrument, he said. Flute players now have a little plastic shield at the end of their instruments, Korsmo added.

Saylor’s choir classes have been moved to the newly constructed 685-seat auditorium at Bismarck High School to provide students ample space to sing while remaining distanced. Students wipe down their chairs at the end of each class period, and a fog purification system sanitizes the auditorium once students have gone home for the day. Students must wear their masks throughout the class period, even while singing, which they dislike.

Orchestra and band classes can more easily accommodate the COVID-19 measures than can a choir class, Saylor said, in part because the instruments are loud so musical production is not as heavily impacted by social distancing as singing is.