Bismarck School Board winners discuss priorities

The two people elected this week to fill seats on the Bismarck School Board say their experience mentoring students and working with local governments will help guide their decision-making.
Dan Eastgate got 34% of the vote and Donnell Preskey Hushka got 20% in Tuesday's election. They beat out five other candidates: Kristine Johnson (12%), Karen Dunlap (10%), Sargianna Wutzke (9%), Brooke LeBeau (8%) and Nicholas Thueson (6%). About 36,300 people voted.
Incumbents Heide Delorme and Rick Geloff did not seek reelection. The other three seats on the five-person board were not up for election. Terms are four years. Members are paid $9,000 per year.
Eastgate is area director of Bismarck-Mandan Young Life and is a full-time Realtor at Venture Real Estate. He is a certified trainer with Sources of Strength, a bullying and suicide prevention program, and serves on the South Central High School Community Advisory Board. He is a board member of The Citizens of the World international health care nonprofit and serves as a director on the Bismarck Public Schools Foundation Board.
He graduated from the University of North Dakota with a bachelor of arts degree, majoring in Native American Studies with a minor in history. He and his wife, Lacey, are lifelong residents of Bismarck.
Eastgate celebrated his win on election night with a family gathering at his home that included a taco bar. He said he's a "glass half full" kind of guy who looks forward to solving problems.
"It's a role that I think really seeks servant leadership, and that's what I'm hoping to bring to the Bismarck School Board," he said.
He noted some of the issues facing the board, including how to handle COVID-19, distance learning and enrollment growth within the district. He said he will bring an "upstream, positive" culture to the school district based off the values of Sources of Strength.
"We're trying to create a positive, caring culture, where kids are hearing messages of hope, help and strength ... that they have these different sources of strength in their life to help them through the tough times and have people there to celebrate the good times," Eastgate said. "We already have a lot of positive people (in the district), and I think we need to continue to encourage and empower them."
Preskey Hushka is a government affairs specialist for the North Dakota Association of Counties and executive director of the North Dakota Sheriffs & Deputies Association, as well as the County Auditors & Treasurers Association. She previously worked for nearly 20 years as a broadcast journalist.
She is a member of the North Dakota School Safety Partners, a student safety program. She has been involved in writing the rules for the armed first responder program, launching a statewide school safety tip line and assessing the presence of law enforcement in schools across the state.
She celebrated her win with friends at an election watch party.
"It'll be interesting to be involved at this level and actually be at the table," she said.
Her job as a government affairs specialist usually has her testifying at a podium, answering questions rather than asking them.
"Working with our local governments has really broadened my understanding of the role of our local governments, and how important they are at each of the levels, whether it's the counties, the cities or the schools," she said. "I've really grown to love local governments."
She, too, identified COVID-19, distance learning and enrollment growth as areas of focus for the board. She's especially passionate about school safety.
"I think making sure our kids are safe at school, that is my No. 1 priority," Preskey Hushka said. "It's more than just securing the building ... it also extends to really getting a better understanding of the needs that are out there for addressing and assisting our kids with behavioral health issues."
