Bismarck School Board winners discuss priorities

"It's a role that I think really seeks servant leadership, and that's what I'm hoping to bring to the Bismarck School Board," he said.

He noted some of the issues facing the board, including how to handle COVID-19, distance learning and enrollment growth within the district. He said he will bring an "upstream, positive" culture to the school district based off the values of Sources of Strength.

"We're trying to create a positive, caring culture, where kids are hearing messages of hope, help and strength ... that they have these different sources of strength in their life to help them through the tough times and have people there to celebrate the good times," Eastgate said. "We already have a lot of positive people (in the district), and I think we need to continue to encourage and empower them."

Preskey Hushka is a government affairs specialist for the North Dakota Association of Counties and executive director of the North Dakota Sheriffs & Deputies Association, as well as the County Auditors & Treasurers Association. She previously worked for nearly 20 years as a broadcast journalist.