Bismarck School Board recount results to be finalized Friday

Results from a Bismarck School Board election recount should be finalized by the end of the week.

Seven election workers will conduct the recount Wednesday and Thursday, according to Burleigh County Election Manager Erika White. The recount board, composed of Burleigh County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer, County Commission Chairman Jim Peluso and County Recorder Missy Hanson, will then meet on Friday to confirm the results.

Incumbent school board member Jon Lee and newcomers Josh Hager and Emily Eckroth were the projected winners in the June 14 election, getting 19%, 18% and 12% of the vote, respectively.

North Dakota election law states that a recount must be conducted when any candidate fails to be elected by a margin of 0.5% or less. Amanda Peterson finished just three votes behind Eckroth, a margin of 0.00009%.

White said a majority of the 13,417 ballots will have to be recounted. A sampling of 50 ballots will be counted by hand and then by ballot-tabulating machines to ensure the machines are recording the results correctly. Once those votes are verified, the rest of the ballots will be run through the machines.

Bismarck Public Schools is responsible for the cost affiliated with the recount -- about $1,700 in wages for election workers, according to White.

Superintendent Jason Hornbacher told the Tribune the money will be taken from the district's general fund.

Hornbacher said in Monday’s school board meeting that the new board members will be sworn into office before July 8. They will be seated at their first meeting on July 11.

Reach Alex Kautzman at 701-250-8255 or alexandra.kautzman@bismarcktribune.com.

