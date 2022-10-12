Bismarck School Board member set for trial on obstruction charge

Bismarck School Board member Emily Eckroth has been scheduled for trial for allegedly obstructing officers during a traffic stop last month.

She's charged with a misdemeanor count of physical obstruction of a government function. Court officials on Wednesday scheduled a one-day jury trial for Dec. 15 at the Burleigh County Courthouse in Bismarck before South Central District Judge Douglas Bahr.

Eckroth on Friday pleaded not guilty. The offense carries a maximum punishment of 360 days in jail -- just shy of one year -- and a $3,000 fine upon conviction.

Her attorney, Scott Hager, did not immediately return a phone message Wednesday seeking comment.

Eckroth, a family physician, was elected in June to the board overseeing North Dakota's largest school district.

The district in a statement to the Tribune on Wednesday said, "Bismarck Public Schools is aware of the situation involving School Board Member Dr. Eckroth. Since the issue is still awaiting judicial resolution, the district will refrain from commenting further."

Eckroth is accused of yelling over deputies and refusing commands to stay by a vehicle as she tried to video the officers administering sobriety tests to her husband, Ryan Eckroth, during the traffic stop on Interstate 94 in Bismarck at about 12:15 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, according to court documents.

Emily Eckroth was detained for alleged obstruction. Authorities say she urinated in the back of a patrol vehicle and threw a urine-soaked sweater into the ditch, later picking it up after being told she could be cited for littering. Eckroth in a Sept. 21 interview with the Tribune said "I don’t know that that happened."

She was released on a promise to appear in court. Ryan Eckroth -- an unsuccessful Bismarck-area legislative candidate in the June Republican primary election -- was not arrested for DUI.