Bismarck School Board member pleads not guilty to obstructing officers

Bismarck School Board member Emily Eckroth has pleaded not guilty to obstructing officers during a traffic stop last month.

Eckroth, a family physician elected in June to the board overseeing North Dakota's largest school district, entered her plea on Friday. She also waived her initial appearance that had been set for Oct. 25 in state district court.

She faces a Class A misdemeanor count of physical obstruction of a government function. The offense carries a maximum punishment of 360 days in jail -- just shy of one year -- and a $3,000 fine.

Her attorney, Scott Hager, did not immediately return a Tribune phone message Tuesday seeking comment on her plea.

A trial was not immediately scheduled.

Burleigh County deputies at about 12:15 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, pulled over Eckroth's husband, Ryan, for allegedly failing to maintain his lane near mile marker 158 on westbound Interstate 94 in Bismarck. She was a passenger in the vehicle.

Deputy Joe Citta's officer notes said Emily Eckroth "was immediately disrespectful" toward him and her husband. While Citta was administering standardized field sobriety tests to her husband, Emily Eckroth "began to yell 'This is bulls--t' towards deputies and began to record deputies," according to the notes.