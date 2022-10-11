Bismarck School Board member pleads not guilty to obstructing officers

Bismarck School Board member Emily Eckroth has pleaded not guilty to obstructing officers during a traffic stop last month.
Eckroth, a family physician elected in June to the board overseeing North Dakota's largest school district, entered her plea on Friday. She also waived her initial appearance that had been set for Oct. 25 in state district court.
She faces a Class A misdemeanor count of physical obstruction of a government function. The offense carries a maximum punishment of 360 days in jail -- just shy of one year -- and a $3,000 fine.
Her attorney, Scott Hager, did not immediately return a Tribune phone message Tuesday seeking comment on her plea.
A trial was not immediately scheduled.
Burleigh County deputies at about 12:15 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, pulled over Eckroth's husband, Ryan, for allegedly failing to maintain his lane near mile marker 158 on westbound Interstate 94 in Bismarck. She was a passenger in the vehicle.
Deputy Joe Citta's officer notes said Emily Eckroth "was immediately disrespectful" toward him and her husband. While Citta was administering standardized field sobriety tests to her husband, Emily Eckroth "began to yell 'This is bulls--t' towards deputies and began to record deputies," according to the notes.
The deputies "gave several warnings to Emily to stay by the vehicle as to not interfere with the DUI investigation. It got to a point where Ryan was so flustered by Emily and the situation that he couldn't provide an adequate breath sample for the on-site breath screening test," Citta wrote.
A narrative in the report states that Emily Eckroth yelled over deputies and that she "was given several commands to stay by the vehicle and record them if she so chose to do so."
Emily Eckroth "refused commands and began to walk towards Citta's patrol vehicle," according to his notes. Citta "detained" her for obstruction of government function "based on the totality of the circumstances."
A report filed by Deputy Conrad Schwarzkopf said Eckroth while detained in the back of Citta's patrol vehicle urinated on the floor, and when released from handcuffs threw her urine-soaked sweater in the ditch. Deputies told her she would be cited for littering if she didn't pick up the sweater. She allegedly called deputies a derogatory name but then picked up the sweater.
Eckroth in a Sept. 21 interview with the Tribune said "I don’t know that that happened. I don’t know what you’re talking about. I was videotaping. End of story."
She was released on a promise to appear in court.
Sheriff's Maj. Jim Hulm has said Ryan Eckroth "was extremely cooperative with law enforcement." He was not arrested for DUI. He called for a ride to leave, and the couple left with the ride.
Ryan Eckroth was an unsuccessful Bismarck-area legislative candidate in the June Republican primary election.
Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.