Bismarck School Board member charged with misdemeanor obstruction

Bismarck School Board member Emily Eckroth has been charged with a misdemeanor for allegedly interfering with a traffic stop involving her husband earlier this month.

Eckroth faces a Class A misdemeanor count of physical obstruction of a government function, filed in South Central District Court on Wednesday.

The charge carries a maximum punishment of 360 days in jail -- just shy of one year -- and a $3,000 fine. Eckroth is scheduled to make her initial appearance in court on Oct. 25.

She is a family physician who was elected in June to the Bismarck School Board, which oversees North Dakota's largest school district.

No attorney is listed for her in court documents. She did not immediately respond to a Tribune phone message seeking comment Wednesday. She has previously said she "was videotaping" during the traffic stop.

Burleigh County deputies at about 12:15 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, pulled over Eckroth's husband, Ryan, for allegedly failing to maintain his lane near mile marker 158 on westbound Interstate 94 in Bismarck. She was a passenger in the vehicle.

Deputy Joe Citta's officer notes said Emily Eckroth "was immediately disrespectful" toward him and her husband. While Citta was administering standardized field sobriety tests to her husband, Emily Eckroth "began to yell 'This is bulls--t' towards deputies and began to record deputies," according to the notes.