Bismarck School Board approves land purchases for 2 elementary schools

The Bismarck School Board has approved purchase agreements for land on which two elementary schools will be built.

The district last month approved construction of the schools, in northeast and northwest Bismarck, at an estimated cost of about $11 million each, to address rising enrollment and space needs at schools that are at or near capacity. They're to be completed in time for the beginning of school in August 2022.

The district will pay about $1.16 million to Bismarck North Developers, owned by Ron Knutson, for land in the Elk Ridge development west of Horizon Middle School.

The other land is part of the Silver Ranch development in northwest Bismarck. The district will pay about $1.14 million to Investcore, owned by Chad Wachter, for that plot.

Existing district funds will be used to pay for the land.

Property taxes will not increase due to the purchases. However, operational and maintenance costs for the new schools would result in an increased school district budget.

The land area is about 15 acres at each site. The Elk Ridge plot is slightly larger than the Silver Ranch plot, but the difference is less than half an acre, District Business Manager Darin Scherr said at a school board meeting Monday.