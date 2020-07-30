Bismarck School Board approves fall reentry plan; strategy details protocols for 3 risk phases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bismarck School Board members have approved a fall reentry plan that requires students and staff to stay home if they're showing any symptoms of COVID-19 and to wear masks at school when 6-foot social distancing can't be maintained.

The board's five members voted unanimously to approve the plan that will guide the district's operation during the 2020-21 academic year, and they directed the district to begin the year in a face-to-face format, unless directed otherwise by local public health officials.

School boards are required to approve distance learning and health and safety plans for the upcoming school year, per coronavirus-related guidelines from the state. The plan will almost certainly be modified throughout the year as officials identify and implement improvements, Superintendent Jason Hornbacher said.

The plan includes three color-coded phases -- blue/green, yellow and red/orange. The phase that applies will depend on the coronavirus situation in the area and decisions from local health and school officials.

The blue/green phase, for a lower-risk scenario, calls for face-to-face instruction five days a week while following “new normal” protocols and procedures to limit the spread of COVID-19. It will resemble a typical school day “as much as possible,” according to the plan.