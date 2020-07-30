Bismarck School Board approves fall reentry plan; strategy details protocols for 3 risk phases

Bismarck School Board members have approved a fall reentry plan that requires students and staff to stay home if they're showing any symptoms of COVID-19 and to wear masks at school when 6-foot social distancing can't be maintained.
The board's five members voted unanimously to approve the plan that will guide the district's operation during the 2020-21 academic year, and they directed the district to begin the year in a face-to-face format, unless directed otherwise by local public health officials.
School boards are required to approve distance learning and health and safety plans for the upcoming school year, per coronavirus-related guidelines from the state. The plan will almost certainly be modified throughout the year as officials identify and implement improvements, Superintendent Jason Hornbacher said.
The plan includes three color-coded phases -- blue/green, yellow and red/orange. The phase that applies will depend on the coronavirus situation in the area and decisions from local health and school officials.
The blue/green phase, for a lower-risk scenario, calls for face-to-face instruction five days a week while following “new normal” protocols and procedures to limit the spread of COVID-19. It will resemble a typical school day “as much as possible,” according to the plan.
Under the blue/green phase, masks will be required when 6-foot social distancing can't be maintained. Sick students and staff will not be allowed on campus, outside visitors will be limited and distance between students in classrooms will be maximized. Handwashing will be emphasized, hand sanitizer will be widely available and classrooms will have supplies to disinfect surfaces throughout the day. Students will be expected to have all their own materials to limit sharing, and any shared items should be disinfected. Middle school and high school students likely will see modified schedules to allow for staggered transitions into different rooms and for dismissal for the day.
Board members Donnell Preskey Huschka and Jon Lee were concerned that it wouldn't be feasible to require elementary students to wear a mask. Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Director Renae Moch said masks were strongly recommended due to the high number of cases in the county.
Other notable changes include: the prohibition of self-serve salad bars during lunch, the elimination of keypads to purchase meals and the requirement that anyone riding a school bus wear a mask.
The yellow phase, for a medium-risk scenario, builds upon the procedures in the first phase and aims to reduce building capacities to 50%. Students will be grouped by last name and rotated through approximately two days of face-to-face instruction and two to three days of online instruction each week.
The red phase is a high-risk scenario that will shift learning online for nearly all students. Labs or other small-group instruction may still occur in school buildings at the high school level under the red phase.
It’s unclear in which risk phase the district will be when school starts on Aug. 31. It may not necessarily align with the state’s level of risk, as districts have the choice to operate on a more restrictive level based on the prevalence of COVID-19 in the community.
A full-time distance learning option is available for students at any grade level whose parents choose to opt in. Interested parents should call 701-323-4101 by 4 p.m. Friday to register.
Students can transfer in and out of the full-time distance model at the end of each nine-week grading period by giving two weeks notice. Expectations for distance learning will be “significantly increased” compared to this past spring, and attendance will be taken this year, according to the plan. Not all electives will be available for middle school and high school students who are enrolled in the full-time distance model.
As of noon Thursday, 543 students were enrolled in full-time distance learning, including 256 elementary students. That is less than 5% of the overall district enrollment, but that number will rise, Assistant Superintendent Brad Barnhardt said.
Horbacher will serve as the district’s COVID coordinator, and school principals will serve as building COVID coordinators.
Building coordinators will report cases of COVID-19 found in the school setting to the superintendent, health officials and State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler's office. They also are tasked with helping public health officials identify and notify close contacts in the school setting.
The school year will begin on Aug. 31 for all grade levels, a change from the originally scheduled start date of Aug. 26. The weekdays in between will allow teachers and staff to train on the digital and educational tools they will be using throughout the course of the year, and to familiarize themselves with the new coronavirus-related procedures and protocols.
Reach Bilal Suleiman at 701-250-8261 or Bilal.Suleiman@bismarcktribune.com
