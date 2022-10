Local teacher and historian Ann Vadnie will discuss “Bismarck’s Early Power Couples” at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library.

The Bismarck Historical Society is sponsoring the event in Meeting Room A. It's open to the public.

“The audience will hear about important couples in our area including the Lyons, the Hughes, the Slaughters, and a very interesting pair of Dennis Hannifin and Little Casino,” Vadnie said.