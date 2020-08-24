Bismarck robbery, street gang suspect sent to prison

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Bismarck man who pleaded guilty to luring minors into a street gang and being an accomplice to a robbery has had chances to better his life in the past but didn’t take advantage of them, a judge said before sentencing him to serve three years in prison.

Conrad Torok, 20, pleaded guilty in February to felony drug conspiracy and street gang charges, court records show. He was charged last September in a robbery in which a man was stabbed in the chest and required several surgeries. The drug and street gang charges were filed while he was in custody for the robbery.

Torok’s actions were those of a young man who was rejected by his family and “only exposed to people who tried to keep him down,” defense attorney Matt Arthurs said. He asked South Central District Judge Gail Hagerty to accept the terms of a plea agreement that would give Torok treatment for chemical abuse, therapy for mental health issues and supervision upon his release. Without those “he won’t have a chance,” the attorney said.

Torok has had chances but didn’t follow through with them, Hagerty said. He has had treatment in a supervised setting in the past and has acknowledged that at times he stopped taking prescribed medication, the judge said.