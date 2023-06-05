Bismarck's Miriam Avenue will be closed Thursday from 8 a.m. to noon due to an active shooter exercise at the Raymond J. Bohn Amory.

Barricades will be placed at the western edge of the armory on Miriam and the eastern side on Brigade Street. North Dakota National Guard personnel will be stationed at the barricades to assist with detours.

Participants of this event are the National Guard, Bismarck Police Department, North Dakota Department of Emergency Services, Bismarck Fire Department, Metro Area Ambulance Service, Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department, Central Dakota Communications Center and the North Dakota Highway Patrol. The exercise will help authorities refine their abilities to respond to an active shooter and improve security at the armory.

Officials remind observers they do not need to call 911 or alert authorities.