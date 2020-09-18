 Skip to main content
Bismarck restaurant fire contained to kitchen

A Friday fire at a Bismarck restaurant was contained to a deep fryer, according to the Bismarck Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to Qdoba Mexican Eats on South Third Street at about 8:20 a.m. The fire was not large enough to activate the kitchen hood suppression system. Firefighters turned off the gas supply and put the blaze out with a fire extinguisher, the department said.

A malfunctioning fryer overheated and started the fire, officials said. Seven fire units and 20 firefighters were sent to the scene. Three units were called back before reaching the restaurant.

