Bismarck restaurant fire contained to kitchen

A Friday fire at a Bismarck restaurant was contained to a deep fryer, according to the Bismarck Fire Department.
Firefighters responded to Qdoba Mexican Eats on South Third Street at about 8:20 a.m. The fire was not large enough to activate the kitchen hood suppression system. Firefighters turned off the gas supply and put the blaze out with a fire extinguisher, the department said.
A malfunctioning fryer overheated and started the fire, officials said. Seven fire units and 20 firefighters were sent to the scene. Three units were called back before reaching the restaurant.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!