Bismarck residents to see property tax increase in 2021

Bakken suggested the commissioners not receive raises in 2021 and questioned the inclusion of the fleet replacement, although both were included in the final budget.

Zenker was hesitant on approving the raise for staff considering the economic difficulties Bismarck residents have been facing during the pandemic.

"There are a lot of businesses in the city not getting raises," Zenker said. "I have a hard time giving a raise just because. We've got to go a little deeper."

Guy lamented the fact that raises recommended in 2015 have not been followed in the past few years.

"These employees have not gotten the raises they were supposed to be getting," Guy said. "This is embarrassing."

Marquardt, who was a member of the budget committee that presented the preliminary budget in July, said the goal of the 2021 budget is to ensure the city sustains services.

"We're looking at a policy to be sustainable," Marquardt said. "When is there a good time to raise taxes? There isn't one. Unfortunately, we as a city do not shut down. We keep operating. We need to take a look at what's happening now -- and now sucks -- but we need to make sure that our city is sustainable, not just today, but in the future."