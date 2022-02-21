Bismarck residents 'elated' as grandchild skates at Olympics

Bismarck resident Bob Roesler fondly remembers a conversation with his Beijing-bound grandchild before the Winter Olympics began this month.

“Timmy said, ‘Grandpa, all I want to do is get my skate blade on the Olympic ice,’” Bob recalled.

Timothy LeDuc and partner Ashley Cain-Gribble had just won the U.S. national championship and were one of two American figure skating pairs to be named to the Olympic team. This would be the first Olympics for both.

Bob and his wife Becky watched the pair skate on Olympic ice twice over the past few days, waking up well before dawn to catch their performances live. There’s a 14-hour time difference between Bismarck and Beijing, the capital of China.

“The short program was superb,” Bob said. “It was perfection.”

The pair completed side-by-side triple loop jumps, spins and a lift cleanly last Friday, even after Cain-Gribble sprained her ankle in training earlier in the week.

Becky said she and Bob “could breathe again” when the pair finished, knowing Cain-Gribble's ankle had held up.

“We were just as elated as they were,” she said.

Bob called Cain-Gribble “a true competitor,” adding that “there was no way you could have kept her off the ice.”

The pair finished in seventh place in the short program, just behind the other Americans skating, Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier. The competition marked the first time in 22 years that two American pairs landed in the top 10 during a short program at the Olympics.

During their longer free skate the next day, Cain-Gribble stumbled several times. Still, the pair skated off the ice smiling.

“When they fall, they have to get up and go at it again just like nothing has happened,” Bob said. “It takes a great deal of mental discipline to do something like that.”

LeDuc and Cain-Gribble finished the competition in eighth place, though their final skate was not the last time Bob and Becky saw them on TV. The two could easily be spotted during the Olympics closing ceremony Sunday beside the other American pair as LeDuc and Frazier held their partners over their heads in a classic figure skating lift while walking through the stadium.

Bob kept in touch with his daughter, LeDuc's mother, every day throughout the competition. His daughter, also named Becky, grew up in Bismarck while LeDuc's father, Mike, is from Minot. They raised LeDuc in Iowa.

LeDuc became the first openly nonbinary athlete to compete at the Winter Olympics. Nonbinary is a gender identity that falls outside the categories of man and woman.

Monday morning, Bob learned that LeDuc and Cain-Gribble had landed back in the United States and just had one last flight to catch before arriving in Texas, where they train.

Becky hopes Bob can sleep better now “because he was so worried about them over there.” He had been nervous about the pair traveling to China given the country’s politics and various human rights abuses.

“I was probably the happiest man in the United States when I found out the kids were back in the good ol’ USA,” Bob said.

Their house in south Bismarck stands out on their street -- on their door is a large flag with the Olympic rings and the letters "USA." Becky said her daughter and son-in-law had purchased it for them before the Olympics.

Becky thought about taking it down now that the Olympics are over, but she hasn't yet. She and Bob are proud of LeDuc, so they might keep it up a little longer.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

