Bismarck rescues comedian Bert Kreischer after his tour bus gets stuck in a blizzard

Comedian Bert Kreischer didn't find much humor in a North Dakota blizzard, but he did discover what it means to be "North Dakota nice."

Kreischer, who was scheduled to perform in Bismarck Thursday, posted a plea to social media Thursday morning after his tour bus got stuck in the snow.

“Hey Bismarck, if you’ve got a snow plow, I know you’re probably using it right now, we could use some help,” Kreischer said. “Or just come on over and bring some Schnapps, it’s pretty (expletive) cold out here.”

Volunteers including George Pehl started showing up near the Dan’s Supermarket on Turnpike to help the comedian. Pehl, who works for Guthmiller and Son Dirt Works, said he was in the area plowing out the state Capitol parking lots when he got a call about the stuck tour bus.

Kreischer posted his appreciation on Instagram as help arrived. “This is what the (expletive) Bismarck country is about," Kreischer said as at least a dozen fans gathered around.

Kreischer performed in Billings, Montana, on Wednesday night and was scheduled to perform at the Bismarck Event Center on Thursday as part of his Berty Boy Relapse Tour.

“I could technically make it there. I think there’s a snow plow and a nice gentleman with a truck who had picked us up,” he said.

But the show was postponed to next March 22.

Later Thursday, Kreischer posted a view from his hotel room window of people helping one another in the parking lot.

“When you live in a place where Mother Nature is in control, people are nicer. Look at them. They’re helping each other out. … I don't think you'd see this in L.A.,” Kreischer said.

The comedian was scheduled to perform in Fargo on Friday.