Bismarck Republican voters to decide several legislative primary contests

Republican candidates in contested Bismarck-area legislative primary races differ on priorities for office and how they view civility in the Legislature.

Voters in the June 14 election will settle several intraparty challenges for who will move on to the November general election. One Senate nominee and two House nominees will advance in Districts 7, 35 and 47, where some races have more candidates than slots for November. There are no contested Democratic races in those districts.

More than two dozen legislative races statewide have Republican contests. Some House races have four or five GOP candidates.

Republicans control the House of Representatives 80-14 and the Senate 40-7. Three of four legislative leaders and a top budget writer aren't running for reelection, meaning new hands will guide the Legislature next year.

Ninety-eight seats in the Legislature are on the ballot this year, more than is usual due to redistricting.

North Dakota lawmakers are paid $526 monthly and $189 per day when meeting. The Legislature meets every odd-numbered year.

District 35 Senate

Voters in District 35 will elect a new senator this year.

Former Sen. Erin Oban, D-Bismarck, announced last fall she would not run for a third term, citing divisive politics. She resigned in March after President Joe Biden appointed her as state director for the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development agency. Democrats appointed candidate and former senator Tracy Potter to the seat.

Republican voters will determine whether Sean Cleary or Ryan Eckroth advances to face Potter in November. The party endorsed Eckroth in February.

Cleary is a former staffer for Gov. Doug Burgum and U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., and now works in project management and grant writing for the Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation.

He said his priorities would be ensuring "North Dakota is always an affordable and a safe place to live, a place with opportunity for good jobs, so for me that means having a strong education system, low taxes so people can keep more of their own money, and a government that is responsive to the needs of citizens."

Oban in deciding not to run cited "the extreme rhetoric and divisiveness of the national scene" seeping into North Dakota.

Cleary said culture war issues seem more prevalent on the national level, that civility locally appears more prevalent.

Bills such as those to ban state-issued mask mandates, restrict transgender K-12 athletes and prohibit vaccination requirements "reflect valid concerns that folks have. The method to address them, I think there's certainly room for argument," he said.

Eckroth did not respond to two phone messages or three emails seeking an interview.

He was the station manager for Delta and United Airlines at the Bismarck Airport for 10 years until he left last year to complete his bachelor's degree in business management from Colorado Technical University. He is completing his master's in business management from CTU.

In 2012, Eckroth signed a consent order by the state insurance commissioner revoking his individual insurance producer license. There was no administrative fine or other civil penalty, according to the order. It described allegations that Eckroth created applications for insurance policies that clients and business owners didn't want, and that he accepted advance commissions from an insurance company for the policies.

The insurance commissioner also fined him for submitting an application for a hospital indemnity policy for himself and his family that had inaccurate information about a family member's preexisting health condition, according to the order.

Eckroth previously declined to comment on the order, and referred the Tribune to previous comments he had made.

He told Forum News Service columnist Rob Port that no criminal or civil actions were taken against him as a result of the fraud allegations, claiming "the investigation was proven untrue." He told Port he signed the order "because my name was destroyed through all the news."

Eckroth also has numerous money judgments and a foreclosure against him in state district court, which he addressed in a video statement last month.

He said he wasn't able to work as a son underwent surgeries and treatment for burns. Another son required open-heart surgery. Eckroth also went through a divorce, "then again went through financial, emotional stress that many can relate to is not an easy thing to do. We've all been there," he said.

In the last decade, Eckroth has had five state and federal tax liens filed against him, one of which remains active with an unpaid balance of $11,794. Another federal lien that's no longer active has an unpaid balance of $22,700, according to public records from the secretary of state.

Eckroth said in the video that he is at the end of a yearslong payment plan with the Internal Revenue Service "and my tax will be paid in full here shortly as the payment plan will be completed."

The Tribune conducted legal background checks on all of the candidates.

District 7 House

District 7 Republican voters will settle a three-way House race for two slots on the November ballot. Incumbent Rick Becker, R-Bismarck, is not running.

The party in February endorsed incumbent Rep. Jason Dockter and Matt Heilman, who recently graduated from Bismarck State College. BSC Director of Admissions Retha Mattern also is running.

Dockter is a small business owner first elected in 2012. He chairs the House Political Subdivisions Committee and sits on the House Finance and Taxation Committee. He's running to continue his work in the Legislature, with an eye toward the state's future.

His priorities for another term are to lessen regulations for small businesses and to reduce taxes, as well as use earnings of the $8.4 billion Legacy Fund oil tax savings for tax reform or infrastructure needs or other uses to benefit taxpayers or the state's future.

Heilman plans to major in accounting at North Dakota State University. His priorities are boosting medical freedom, including opposing vaccination mandates, and advancing patriotic education, or "teaching our great history, our traditions and our love of country." He said he didn't see those elements displayed in his recent education.

Mattern is running to be representative of working parents, a perspective she said she doesn't see in the Legislature.

If elected she would focus on "making life better for my neighbors," including economic opportunities for people and businesses to ensure their communities grow and stay attractive.

Departing Sen. Nicole Poolman, R-Bismarck, noted, "I do feel civility and respect slipping even here in North Dakota, some days even in the Legislature," when she announced last fall she would not run for reelection so she could spend more time with her family and students.

Dockter said the Legislature has been "very divisive" in recent years, and lawmakers need to find a common goal and resolve differences, being at "a tipping point." Divisive politics have kept good people from running for office, he said.

Heilman acknowledged a divisiveness in the Legislature, and said he intends to work with fellow lawmakers if elected. Culture war issues aren't interfering with lawmakers' work but have a role within the Legislature, he said.

Mattern said she's seen "a decline overall in our communications and in our interactions within the political area," such as district parties' reorganization conventions. She said she remembers to assume others have good intentions, to treat others with respect, and to control her actions and reactions.

District 47 House

District 47 Republican voters have a four-way House race for two nominations for November.

Rep. George Keiser, R-Bismarck, died Dec. 22 at 75 after a battle with Lou Gehrig's disease. The party in January appointed Robb Eckert to serve out the remaining months of his term. Eckert is not running.

The party endorsed incumbent Rep. Lawrence Klemin and North Dakota Gaming Alliance Executive Director Mike Motschenbacher. Banker Kevin Strege and retired salesman Dean Summers also are running.

Klemin is an attorney who was first elected in 1998 and is seeking another term to continue his work. He cites his expertise in leadership positions and legislating, including his sponsorship of more than 350 bills, and his skills analyzing and drafting legislation.

Major issues Klemin said he's supported and will continue to back are public safety, including juvenile justice and criminal justice reforms; avoiding "unnecessarily strict regulatory requirements" on the energy industry; and examining how the Legislature could help to lower local property taxes.

Motschenbacher, who worked 25 of 29 years at Expressway Inn and Suites as general manager, said he'd seek to bring new ideas to the Legislature and unify Republicans. He cites his business and lobbying experience for his candidacy.

His focuses would be to permanently reduce property taxes and explore what opportunity there is to eliminate income tax, as well as support the coal and oil industries, given the jobs and significant state revenue each provides, respectively.

Strege, who has 30 years in banking and has served on many nonprofit and community boards, said he thinks his business and financial perspective would benefit the Legislature.

His focus would be "bringing rational thought" to a seat in the House. He cited "a high level of frustration among the voters over the way the process has worked, and we need more people willing to focus on the substance."

Summers said his experience working in sales and marketing for 30-some years, including the pharmaceutical industry and the oil field, makes him "well rounded" for the Legislature.

His priority for office is "fiscal responsibility, spending no more money than absolutely necessary on projects." He said he's seen "sometimes superfluous use" of taxpayer money.

Klemin said the Legislature has "some level of incivility, if you will, but I think that's naturally going to happen when you have a lot of people who are of different minds about certain things." He noted there are legislative rules for debate, which he as speaker had to remind representatives of in 2019.

Motschenbacher said he's seen "behavior which I don't agree with" in the Legislature, and he intends to be respectful but prepared to have a thick skin if elected. He said he plans to back up his votes with facts rather than ideology, and would like to hold monthly meetings with constituents.

Strege said divisiveness within the dominant Republican Party has distracted from the business of the state, though he is "enthused by the quality of first-time candidates across the state, which I'm hopeful can turn the tide."

Summers said he doesn't view civility as a problem in the Legislature, saying his interactions with lawmakers have been courteous, and that people have a right to their opinions, which others should listen to respectfully.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.