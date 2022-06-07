Bismarck Renaissance Zone Program to expire

Bismarck's Renaissance Zone Program will expire at the end of July after the Burleigh County Commission rejected renewing the program.

The board on Monday denied a key letter of support that would reauthorize the program for five years. There was no vote, but commissioners declined to take action on issuing a letter after a lengthy debate, citing concerns about rising property taxes.

Bismarck's City Commission, School Board and Park Board had all issued letters of support.

The program for revitalizing communities with residential and commercial development through tax incentives will expire July 31 and cannot be renewed, though the county board could revisit issuing a letter of support before that date.

The 1999 Legislature created the Renaissance Zone Program. Bismarck's zone was established in 2001. The zone encompasses downtown Bismarck and a length along Main Avenue.

Bismarck Renaissance Zone Authority Chairman Jim Christianson told the Burleigh County Commission the program "is the only economic development tool that Bismarck has, and like it or not, we do compete with Fargo, Grand Forks, Minot, Jamestown and other cities for developments and projects."

Fifty-seven cities statewide have Renaissance Zones, including North Dakota's 10 largest cities, according to Christianson.

Since inception in Bismarck, the program has led to 136 completed projects and six approved or under construction, and has generated a total investment of $83.2 million and another $23.2 million in proposed investment underway, Christianson said.

A recent Renaissance Zone project is the Trestle apartment building and commercial space under construction near McDonald's on Main Avenue.

Bismarck's Renaissance Zone last year generated over $383,000 in net property taxes, distributed to the local park district, schools, city and county, according to a program study.

Renaissance Zone projects receive up to five years of tax breaks, but do continue to pay property taxes on the land value during the exemption period.

County Commission Chairman Jim Peluso raised concerns about the impact of the program's tax incentives, accuracy of the program's impacts and costs, and projects that appear to have strayed from the program's intent, saying, "It's running amok, I think."

"I don't think it's fair to the people building east, west, north, south," Peluso said. "I don't think you can compete building an apartment building in north Bismarck with one that's being built downtown under -- and who knows how much government help they're getting, other than the Renaissance Zone."

Commissioner Kathleen Jones told representatives of the state Commerce Department she's "all in favor of what we have done here in Bismarck," but suggested "somebody sit down" and review the Renaissance Zone law's changes over the years "and start over."

North Dakota's state Commerce Department manages the Renaissance Zone programs. Deputy Commerce Commissioner Shawn Kessel said review of the law has already begun, including gathering input from cities "to understand better how the Renaissance Zone could be applied within their communities."

"It is our intent to bring forth a new version of the Renaissance Zone" for the 2023 Legislature to decide, Kessel told the county board.

Commerce's recommendation will include allowing expired Renaissance Zones to be restored, he said.

Five of the 57 communities with Renaissance Zones no longer have the program. Two "regret that decision," being Watford City and Carrington, "who would love to get their Renaissance Zone back," Kessel said.

Programs in Kenmare, Rolla and Westhope expired in 2021.

Commissioner Becky Matthews said she sees the program as an improvement in quality of life for residents, seeing a need for more residential area and citing the tax impact.

Bismarck developer Ron Knutson spoke against the program's renewal, saying local investors and taxpayers "have had over 20 years, and that's enough." He said non-Renaissance developers can't compete and also see their taxes raised, "so it's a double whammy."

"Level the playing field. Let the capitalism that was invented in this country work, and it will," Knutson told the board.

Downtowners Association Chief Operating Officer Kate Herzog said a variety of government funds "go into developments everywhere within the county," including roads outside of downtown Bismarck.

"To say that it's a level playing field or to get there, we would have to basically change our entire development system within the city and county about how everything is paid for, so I think really that's (what) levels the playing field downtown," Herzog told the board. "And also I think the point of the zone is that you're building on areas with existing infrastructure."

Commissioner Mark Armstrong said he thinks the board not issuing a letter of support "will get the attention of the legislative (assembly), so the program could be back in by, what, next July 1."

Bismarck City Commissioner Greg Zenker, who sits on the zone authority, pointed out the city commission's vote was unanimous for a letter of support.

He told the Tribune that while the Renaissance Zone took several years to produce a return on investment, "it quickly gathered momentum and now there is a return on investment."

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

