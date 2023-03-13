The Bismarck Public Works Street Department will remove snow from “No-Parking – Street Cleaning” areas Tuesday and Wednesday in downtown Bismarck.

East-west streets in the downtown areas from Washington Street to 10th Street will be cleaned beginning 12:01-7 a.m. Tuesday and north-south streets in the downtown signed areas from Avenue C to Bowen Ave at the same time on Wednesday.

Businesses in the areas should have their sidewalks cleaned before midnight on their designated day.

For more information on snow removal, go to www.bismarcknd.gov.