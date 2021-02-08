Bismarck Public Schools updates policy after Confederate flag ban request

Members of the school board commended Miller for speaking out about the incident at her school and said they did not want students to feel unsafe.

"We have more to do on this," board member Dan Eastgate said. "We may not always be fortunate enough to have another Miss Miller to speak up."

Board President Karl Lembke said the Confederate flag incident Miller spoke about "is just not tolerable."

Miller told the Tribune that she was "extremely happy and grateful" to speak in front of the school board in January and that the district took action.

"I was really happy. Not only for me but for other people in the future that this would help," she said.

Elementary school boundaries

The school board also received the final elementary school boundary report Monday night.

The report detailed some families' responses to the proposed boundaries.

District staff sent out surveys to families who would be directly affected by new boundaries. Those results, presented at Monday's meeting, found that most families supported the proposed boundaries to some degree. Of the 626 responses, 552 were OK with, supported or strongly supported the boundaries.