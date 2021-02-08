Bismarck Public Schools updates policy after Confederate flag ban request

Bismarck Public Schools updated a policy after a student asked for the Confederate flag to be banned.
Marianna Miller, 16, who is Black, told school board members at a Jan. 25 meeting that the flag should be banned because it causes distractions during the school day and makes people of color feel unsafe. She cited a recent incident in which a white student wearing a piece of clothing with the Confederate flag was confronted by another white student.
Superintendent Jason Hornbacher told the Bismarck Public School board about the change at the board's meeting Monday.
The new policy is worded to strengthen a policy that already existed and gives teachers and staff the ability to be more proactive about items that can disrupt the learning environment or make students feel uncomfortable, Assistant Superintendent Ben Johnson told the Tribune.
The Confederate flag is not mentioned by name, Johnson said.
The updated language reads, "When items on display can be reasonably forecast to either materially disrupt the educational environment or infringe upon the rights of other students to access and participate in a safe and welcome educational environment, they will be prohibited."
Those items include "attire, symbols, messages depicting or implying or reasonably perceived as promoting intolerance, hatred and/or hostile educational environments," Hornbacher said.
Members of the school board commended Miller for speaking out about the incident at her school and said they did not want students to feel unsafe.
"We have more to do on this," board member Dan Eastgate said. "We may not always be fortunate enough to have another Miss Miller to speak up."
Board President Karl Lembke said the Confederate flag incident Miller spoke about "is just not tolerable."
Miller told the Tribune that she was "extremely happy and grateful" to speak in front of the school board in January and that the district took action.
"I was really happy. Not only for me but for other people in the future that this would help," she said.
Elementary school boundaries
The school board also received the final elementary school boundary report Monday night.
The report detailed some families' responses to the proposed boundaries.
District staff sent out surveys to families who would be directly affected by new boundaries. Those results, presented at Monday's meeting, found that most families supported the proposed boundaries to some degree. Of the 626 responses, 552 were OK with, supported or strongly supported the boundaries.
The district is building two elementary schools in northern Bismarck to respond to increasing enrollment, and the district's elementary school boundaries are being adjusted as a result.
Parents who attended recent forums were asked to fill out a survey on how much they support the proposed boundaries. Forty-five people responded, with the majority saying they favored the proposal.
The board did not vote to approve the boundaries at its meeting. Some members said they wanted to wait until learning the cost of building the new elementary schools. The board plans to accept bids for constructing the new schools at its next two meetings.
