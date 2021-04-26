Bismarck Public Schools to end mandatory masking May 4

"I know if we pull together and support each other, we can do this," he said.

No one spoke in favor of keeping the mandate, though Milt Rue, who has children enrolled in the district, thanked officials for efforts to keep students in school during the year.

"I do want to at least recognize that because of some of the things that were put in place, it did allow us to get this far into our school year without having to shut down," he said.

Several parents spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting to thank the board for its decision to make masks optional.

"We do appreciate all that you do," parent Nancy Jackson said. "This is difficult. We know COVID is real, and we're just thankful that you've heard our voices."

Jackson at the board's April 12 meeting asked for the mandatory mask policy to be lifted.

The board on Monday responded to other public comments from its previous meeting, including that parents be given "a seat at the table" with district operations.