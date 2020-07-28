Bismarck Public Schools releases draft reentry plan; Mandan Public Schools releases survey results

Bismarck Public Schools has released the first draft of its plan to educate students during an ongoing coronavirus pandemic in the 2020-21 school year.
Separately, Mandan Public Schools shared the results of a fall school reopening survey taken by staff and families.
Bismarck parents and staff are asked to review the 26-page draft plan and provide feedback using an online form by noon Wednesday. A special school board meeting is slated for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, during which a plan is expected to be approved. District spokeswoman Renae-Hoffman Walker said the plan could be modified before or during the meeting.
The draft plan released Monday includes face-to-face, hybrid, and online modes of instruction that could shift during the year depending on the prevalence of COVID-19 in the area. Each phase has guidelines covering instruction, transportation and school meals, along with more specific guidance for students in special and early education programs.
The modes, or phases, would not necessarily align with the state’s color-coded health guidance for levels of coronavirus risk. Decisions on which phase the district would begin the school year in will be determined in conjunction with the governor’s office, the state Department of Health, Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health, and the district COVID team, which is made up of administrators and department directors, the Bismarck Education Association, principals, teachers, support staff, students, parents and community partners.
In addition to the phased approach, the district would offer a yearlong, full-time distance learning education model for students at any grade level whose parents choose to opt-in. Students can transfer in and out of the full-time distance option at the end of each nine-week grading period, but in order to begin the school year under the full-time distance option, parents must call 701-323-4101 to register their students by 4 p.m. on Friday.
The blue/green phase, for a lower risk scenario, calls for face-to-face instruction five days a week while following “new normal” procedures, including limiting the sharing of supplies and materials, providing hand sanitizer at “high touch” areas, separating groups of students when possible, and staggering classroom transition, lunch and dismissal times. Masks would be required to be worn at all grade levels when people are unable to remain more than 6 feet apart.
The yellow, or hybrid phase, is a medium risk scenario that builds upon the first and aims to reduce building capacities by about 50%. In addition to the "new normal" procedures, students would be grouped based on their last name and rotated with two-days of in-person instruction and two to three days of distance learning each week. Friday would be a distanced learning day for all elementary students under the yellow phase, according to the draft.
The red phase is a high risk scenario that would shift nearly all learning to a distance format, with live and self-paced instruction at all grade levels. Elementary-level classroom teachers would have daily morning meetings with students to stay connected with them, and students would complete weekly tasks and activities based on grade level learning boards. Middle and high school students would see “frequent” live and recorded instruction with teachers via Google Meet to go along with self-paced lessons. High schoolers would have to virtually check in with their advisers at least twice a week to ensure they were staying on track.
The full-time distance option is similar to the red phase but involves “rigorous” online instruction and daily virtual meetings at all grade levels to check on students' progress and help them stay connected to other classmates. Under this model, elementary students would have three to four hours of online work a day using grade-level learning boards that are broken up into three levels of differentiation depending on a student’s needs. Middle and high school students who need modified curriculum would be provided with personalized task boxes to complete.
Students enrolled in the full-time distance option would still be able to participate in high school activities, such as sports or music.
Expectations for distance learning have “significantly increased” from last spring and attendance would be taken daily, according to the draft plan. Teachers would provide frequent live and recorded instruction on distance days and would be expected to develop high-engagement lessons that are both online and face-to-face compatible at least two weeks in advance. Google Classroom and LearnBPS would be the primary platforms for all online learning activities this year.
School would begin on Aug. 31 this year rather than Aug. 26 as was initially planned, giving teachers and staff three full days to train and prepare for new districtwide policies and procedures related to the reentry plan. Staff would use that time to review building-specific protocols for scheduling and hygiene, prepare collaborative lesson plans and train on digital educational tools that they might not be familiar with.
Students and staff are asked to self-assess their health each day before going to school under the face-to-face format. A person showing any one of 10 symptoms would be asked to stay home and contact their healthcare providers to see if a COVID-19 test is recommended. The symptoms include:
• Fever or chills (100.4 F temperature)
• Cough
• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
• Fatigue
• Congestion or runny nose
• Nausea, vomiting or diarrhea
• Muscle or body aches
• Headache
• Sore throat
• New loss of taste or smell
Anyone who tests positive or had close contact to someone who tested positive would be asked to notify the school and follow guidance from health providers regarding isolation and contact tracing. School principals would serve as building COVID coordinators that would be responsible for health and safety preparedness and response planning. Either the building coordinators, the district nurse or a central office administrator would be available 24/7 to respond to calls from the state health department.
The draft plan states that the district “understands that closures may happen” and would try to isolate closures first to classrooms, then grade levels and teams, then buildings or clusters of buildings before implementing a districtwide closure. District officials will work with local and state officials to create a process to determine closures within schools and across the district.
Mandan survey results
The vast majority of Mandan families plan to send their children to school for in-person instruction this fall, according to the results of a recent survey regarding school reopening.
Nearly 88% of the 3,020 family respondents said they plan to send their children to school, with about 12% planning to keep their children at home for distance learning for the start of the fall semester.
If a hybrid model was necessary, 52% of families said they’d prefer alternating between in-person and distance learning daily rather than weekly.
Staff were asked about their level of comfort in returning to the classroom on a five-point scale, with a "one" being very comfortable. About half of the 347 staff respondents chose one or two, indicating that they felt comfortable.
Forty-nine percent of the 347 staff who responded to a question regarding their instructional preference to begin the school year said they’d prefer to start in-person, with about 41% preferring the hybrid model and nearly 10% of teachers preferring distance learning only.
About 49 of the 589 staff members who responded to a question about health risks said they had been diagnosed by a health professional as “at-risk” due to COVID-19.
Staff were overwhelmingly in support of daily disinfection of common areas, increased hand washing and making hand sanitizer widely available, and a majority were in favor of optional masks. Required masks or face shields were not widely supported.
Mandan Public Schools is using the survey results to help create its reentry plan. It's not yet known when the district will release a plan.
