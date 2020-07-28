Bismarck Public Schools releases draft reentry plan; Mandan Public Schools releases survey results

In addition to the phased approach, the district would offer a yearlong, full-time distance learning education model for students at any grade level whose parents choose to opt-in. Students can transfer in and out of the full-time distance option at the end of each nine-week grading period, but in order to begin the school year under the full-time distance option, parents must call 701-323-4101 to register their students by 4 p.m. on Friday.

The blue/green phase, for a lower risk scenario, calls for face-to-face instruction five days a week while following “new normal” procedures, including limiting the sharing of supplies and materials, providing hand sanitizer at “high touch” areas, separating groups of students when possible, and staggering classroom transition, lunch and dismissal times. Masks would be required to be worn at all grade levels when people are unable to remain more than 6 feet apart.

The yellow, or hybrid phase, is a medium risk scenario that builds upon the first and aims to reduce building capacities by about 50%. In addition to the "new normal" procedures, students would be grouped based on their last name and rotated with two-days of in-person instruction and two to three days of distance learning each week. Friday would be a distanced learning day for all elementary students under the yellow phase, according to the draft.