Bismarck Pride of Dakota Holiday Showcase scheduled with COVID precautions

Face masks will be among several changes at this year’s Pride of Dakota Holiday Showcase set for this week in Bismarck.

North Dakota’s Department of Agriculture worked with the Bismarck Event Center and Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health to mitigate risk of coronavirus spread at the three-day event. Masks will be mandated, one-way shopping traffic will be in place, and booths will have added space.

Hand sanitizer stations will be available. Venue staff also will be sanitizing high-touch areas and cleaning the facility throughout the event.

“Shoppers can find something for everyone on their list and support local makers this holiday season. It’s a proven formula for success for our Pride of Dakota small businesses and our state’s economy,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “I ask everyone to practice personal responsibility when coming out to the shows and be aware of others' personal space. We encourage you to stay home if you are not feeling well.”