Bismarck police warn of house number painting scam

City officials are cautioning Bismarck residents to be on the lookout for notes on their doors stating house numbers will be painted on curbs in exchange for a $20 fee.

“This is not sanctioned by the City of Bismarck, and there has been no permit issued for this type of door-to-door sale,” Police Lt. Luke Gardiner said.

The street curb is part of the right-of-way, and any modifications must be approved by the city’s engineering department, according to City Engineer Gabe Schell. Police, fire and ambulance personnel are trained to look for numbers on a house. They also use computer-aided dispatching and mapping software to find an address, Schell said.

Police are aware of notes being posted on doors in the Lunar Lane area, Gardiner said.

Anyone who is approached about this service is asked to get a description and contact the Bismarck Police Department. The department can be reached at 701-223-1212 or anonymously by texting keyword BISPD and tip to 847411 (tip411). Anonymous web tips can be submitted through the department’s website at www.bismarcknd.gov/police.

