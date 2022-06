Bismarck police will host Coffee with a Cop from 9 a.m. to noon Friday at the Starbucks at 1229 W. Century Ave.

Coffee with a Cop is an opportunity for the public to meet members of the police department and learn more about their work. It’s part of a national initiative for police departments to build relationships with the communities they serve. The program is supported by the Justice Department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services.