Bismarck police testing hybrid squad cars

Two new squad cars in the Bismarck Police Department fleet are equipped with license plate reader technology and also are part of a test program to see if hybrid vehicles can reduce the department’s fuel costs.

“While the squad cars cost more upfront, we are anticipating cost savings over the life of the vehicle, which in turn would assist the taxpayers,” Police Chief Dave Draovitch said. The department did not immediately say what the vehicles cost.

The license plate reading technology checks the information against "hotlists" of wanted vehicles and the National Crime Information Center database for stolen goods and vehicles, missing persons and runaway children. The technology also is an investigative tool used for locating vehicles involved in criminal activity and helping document crime scenes, the department said.

“As criminals use technology to their advantage, we must do the same,” Draovitch said.

The four-wheel-drive hybrid SUVs were put into service Friday.

