Bismarck police Star Wars meme causes social media stir

The Bismarck Police Department is taking some flak about a Facebook post depicting two officers wearing helmets associated with characters seen as bad guys in the “Star Wars” movies.

The department says the post was all in fun, with no dark or hidden meaning. The meme depicts two officers in Imperial Stormtrooper helmets and holding nightsticks. They’re standing in front of a police car and the message “May the Force Be With You.”

May 4 is informally celebrated by fans of the “Star Wars” science fiction franchise because “May the Fourth” mimics the famous movie line “May the Force be with you.”

The catchphrase, however, is used by the Jedi Knights -- the galaxy’s peacekeepers who gain extraordinary abilities from the Force, a mysterious energy field that binds the galaxy together.

Stormtroopers are soldiers associated with the Dark Side, or evil side. Rank-and-file Stormtroopers don’t use the Force, and they’re often ridiculed for their poor shooting in the “Star Wars” movies. In some of the movies they do the bidding of Darth Vader, one of the most famous villains in science fiction and Hollywood history.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}