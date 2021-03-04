Bismarck police seize 2 pounds of meth; arrest Mandan man

A Mandan man who police say was hiding $40,000 worth of methamphetamine under a bed at a Bismarck residence has been charged with a felony that could send him to prison for 20 years.

Marcus Azure, 26, was arrested Wednesday after police executed a search warrant on West Interstate Avenue in Bismarck, according to an affidavit. Police said they found the meth -- just more than 2 pounds -- in two bags, and that they also found several digital scales in the house.

Azure told police the meth belonged to him, the affidavit states.

Azure was charged with intent to deliver meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is in custody at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center. An attorney isn’t listed for him in court records.

Court records show Azure has pleaded not guilty to drug and drug paraphernalia charges in a Cass County case from late 2020. No court date is listed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0