Bismarck police seek woman who said she swallowed 30 bags of drugs

Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for a Grand Forks woman who told Bismarck police she swallowed 30 bags of drugs, and later left a local hospital against medical advice.

Leeann Lemke, 42, is wanted for drug and paraphernalia possession, court records show. She was a passenger in a pickup truck driven by Robert Corona, 44, of Mandan, who is charged with felony drug possession after police said they found nearly 1 ¾ pounds of methamphetamine in the vehicle.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Police on Monday stopped Corona for traffic violations, and a police K-9 indicated the presence of drugs, according to an affidavit. Police said they found 1.69 pounds of meth and more than $6,600 in cash in the pickup.

Police arrested Lemke on a warrant for a probation violation, according to the affidavit. She told police Corona gave her 30 bags of drugs as they were being pulled over and told her to swallow them. She was taken by ambulance to a Bismarck emergency room. Police were told she would be admitted but later learned she checked herself out.

Attorneys aren’t listed in court documents for Corona or Lemke.

Corona at the time of his arrest was out of custody after posting bond in another case. He is scheduled for trial in September on drug and paraphernalia charges filed in April.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1