Bismarck police seek public input through survey

The Bismarck Police Department has launched a survey to gather public input.

The Biennial Citizen Survey is conducted as a way to determine the public’s opinion of the department, identify safety and security concerns, and give the public an opportunity to offer suggestions for improvement.

Input from the survey will be used when amending or adopting community relations policies, department procedures and programs; and for performance improvement and strategic planning.

The 41-question survey includes an opportunity to provide additional comments. The survey can be found at http://bit.ly/2021BPDCitizenSurvey, and the link is also available on the department’s Facebook page and the city of Bismarck website. Hard copies are available at the police department building during business hours and at a Street Fair booth Saturday and Sunday.

The survey is open to anyone 18 or older. Bismarck residents won’t be asked for a specific address but will be asked to identify the area of the city in which they live so the department can identify neighborhood concerns.

