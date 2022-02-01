Bismarck police seek information about missing woman

Bismarck police are seeking the public’s help in locating a 40-year-old woman who was reported missing more than a week ago.
Valene Littlebird, who also goes by the name Valene Addison, is described as Native American, brown hair and brown eyes, 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds.
Littlebird last had contact with her family in June when she was in the Fort Yates and Bismarck areas, police say. She is homeless and had been staying with friends, but it’s unclear who she is with or where she might be staying now.
Anyone with information about Littlebird is asked to call the Bismarck Police Department at 701-221-1212, or any local law enforcement agency.