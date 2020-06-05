Bismarck police seek hit-and-run driver

Bismarck police seek hit-and-run driver

{{featured_button_text}}
Bismarck police vehicle

Bismarck police are looking for witnesses or owners of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash this week.

It occurred about 3:15 p.m. Wednesday near the Staybridge Suites on Gateway Avenue. A midsize white SUV struck a pedestrian who suffered life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

The vehicle might be a white Honda CR-V or a white Toyota RAV4, according to police. 

They describe the driver as an elderly female with short-length hair. 

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 701-223-1212 and ask for Officer Haswell or Officer Petersen.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

0
1
0
1
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News