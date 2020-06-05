Bismarck police seek hit-and-run driver

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Bismarck police are looking for witnesses or owners of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash this week.

It occurred about 3:15 p.m. Wednesday near the Staybridge Suites on Gateway Avenue. A midsize white SUV struck a pedestrian who suffered life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

The vehicle might be a white Honda CR-V or a white Toyota RAV4, according to police.

They describe the driver as an elderly female with short-length hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 701-223-1212 and ask for Officer Haswell or Officer Petersen.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

