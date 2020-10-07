Bismarck police searching for man who struck cars, officer

Bismarck police are searching for a Mandan man they say struck three police cars and an officer as authorities were attempting to arrest him.

Authorities were searching for Mardell Mariner, 20, who has warrants for burglary, reckless endangerment and fleeing, Officer Lynn Wanner said.

Officers found Mariner's vehicle in the 1100 block of West Turnpike Avenue at about 1 p.m. Wednesday and saw Mariner running toward it. Officers tried to stop him but Mariner drove off, striking an unmarked police car, a U.S. Marshals vehicle and a police squad car, Wanner said. The officer who was hit suffered minor injuries.

Mariner was driving a light blue Chrysler 300 with a large black stripe down the center. The vehicle has damage to the front end and a Bismarck Motor Company placard on the front.

Mariner is believed to be with Katherine Yellowbird, 20, who is wanted for burglary, failure to appear and bond revocation, Wanner said.

The two should not be approached and any information about them should be relayed to local law enforcement, Wanner said. Information can be sent in anonymously by texting keyword BISPD and tip to 847411 (tip411). Anonymous web tips can also be submitted through the department’s website at www.bismarcknd.gov/police.

